Social Nation Africa, Mansa Musik Group partner AFRIMA for 8th edition in Senegal

“Social Nation Africa, alongside their sister organisation Mansa Musik Group has struck a strategic partnership with the All-Africa Music Awards ahead of its much anticipated 8th Edition aka ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal”

As all hands continue to mount the deck to stimulate Africa’s creative economy, foremost industry players Social Nation Africa, alongside their sister organisation Mansa Musik Group has struck a strategic partnership with the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) ahead of its much anticipated 8th Edition aka ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal this weekend…