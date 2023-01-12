2019 governorship election loss; mixture of blessing, lesson — Adelabu

The governorship candidate of ACCORD in Oyo state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu disclosed that his experience in 2019 when he lost a bid to govern the state to Governor Seyi Makinde has put him in a good stead to win the 2023 governorship election.

Adelabu made this known during a one-on-one parley with the governorship candidates organized by the Nigerian Labour Congress, Oyo state chapter in Ibadan on Tuesday.

He described the loss as a mixture of blessing and lesson as it afforded him the opportunity to prepare for the task ahead.

The governorship candidate disclosed that he left his creative job at the Central Bank of Nigeria as Deputy Governor, Operation in order to offer a quality…