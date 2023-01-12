Alleged assassination attempt on Peter Obi fake – LP campaign council declares

The public has been advised to ignore the story of an attempted assassination of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi in video clip wrongly described tagged an assassination attempt on the life of its presidential candidate.

In a press statement from the presidential campaign council office of the Labour party signed by the Head of Media, Diran Onifade, the video was actually one of the scene in which the people of Enugu are in a rousing welcome to the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate.

The statement reads in part, “The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign wishes to dismiss,…