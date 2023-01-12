Alleged assassination attempt on Peter Obi fake – LP campaign council declares

By
Headliners
-
5


inspiration behind valutok app, Peter Obi accuses opposition parties, Peter Obi dissociates self from trending 'Peter Obi Nation' mobile app, Obi lament $16bn earning, subsidy Peter Obi fuel,Peter Obi tasks supporters on tolerance, Don't criticise Peter Obi, Peter Obi, I am ready for PDP presidential primaries , Nigerians should avoid repeating mistakes of 2015, 2019, 2023: I'm not desperate to be Nigerian president, Peter Obi gets PDP presidential nomination forms, 2023: Peter Obi declares for presidency, 2023 presidency: PDP will respect whoever emerges flagbearer, Nigeria's problem bigger, I will contest 2023 presidential election, if PDP throws contest open, zone to South, Confiscate my properties if pandora docs find $500m traced to me, Peter Obi absolves IPOB, Imo School Attack, 5% growth in Nigeria's economy, Host communities' deserved five percent, Anambra PDP guber primaries, nigeria, Don't dialogue with bandits
Peter Obi


The public has been advised to ignore the story of an attempted assassination of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi in video clip wrongly described tagged an assassination attempt on the life of its presidential candidate.

In a press statement from the presidential campaign council office of the Labour party signed by the Head of Media, Diran Onifade, the video was actually one of the scene in which the people of Enugu are in a rousing welcome to the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate.

The statement reads in part, “The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign wishes to dismiss,…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR