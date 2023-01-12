Concerns mount over collapsing port infrastructure at Tin-Can Ports

Some port workers at Tin-Can Port have raised concerns over collapsing port infrastructure, stating that the government needs to fix the berths and perimeter fencing before things get out of hand.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, a cross section of port workers who wouldn’t want their names in print, said that since last year when issues surrounding collapsing port infrastructure trended on the social media, the Federal Government has continued to pay lip service to repairs of the collapsing port infrastructure.

According to the workers, “It is going to be almost a year since photos of collapsing port infrastructure at some port terminals in Tin-Can Port surfaced online. The…