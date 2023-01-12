Consuming kolanut, bitter kola with stimulants can douse sexual stimulation — Experts

IN northern Nigeria, many adult citizens take both orthodox sexual stimulants with Burantashi, a locally prepared aphrodisiac. Also, “suya” (grilled red meat) is often habitually consumed with large amounts of onions.

Experts, in a study, said that people who relish suya and large amounts of onions need to be cautioned not to eat this delicacy at the same time that they are on orthodox aphrodisiacs because such a practice or habit may not give the desired enhanced sexual stimulatory effect.

Also, the common practice of using herbal sexual stimulants like kola nut and bitter kola with prescribed drugs may not always be beneficial. This would give no beneficial effect to further…