I was timid, had troubles making friends in my early days in school — Covenant Varsity best graduating student

The best graduating student of the Covenant University, Fatima Dashe, has narrated why she was shy, scared, timid and had troubles making friends in her early days in the university.

Dashe, who graduated with a first class from the Department of Accounting, with a perfect cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5/5, made this known through a post on her LinkedIn page.

She narrated that her sojourn to Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State was the first time she would be far away from her family and secondary school friends in Jos, Plateau State.

“I was alone,” she wrote. “I was mostly shy, timid, excluded myself from others and preferred to be on my own.”

She recalled…