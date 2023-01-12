Incessant ramming of handling equipment into aircraft and matters arising

Last week, the management of Air Peace cried out about how an equipment belonging to the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) rammed into one of its aircraft, not only damaging the aircraft elevator, but prevented it from operating its Lagos/Owerri bound flight and other 10 scheduled flights for the day in question.

The incident was said to have occurred when some personnel in charge of the equipment carelessly mishandled it.

According to the airline management, the latest incident happened to be the third in the series of such unfortunate incidents the airline had suffered in the hands of the personnel of NAHCO.

As expected, with the incessant damages on its aircraft…