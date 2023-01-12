JUST IN: INEC extends deadline for collection of Voters Cards

The Indepedent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has extended deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards by eligible registrants.
According to a statement released to newsmen last night by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, the exercise expected to be concluded on Sunday 22nd January 2023 has been extended by one week and would continue until Sunday 29th January 2023.
The Commission in the statement said it ‘is encouraged by the turnout of registered voters and the surge in the number of collected PVCs across the country. “
INEC which admitted rife allegation of extortion of prospective voters…
Source: Nigerian Tribune