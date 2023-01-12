Nigeria, what is the way forward?

I don’t complain about politicians. Where do politicians come from? They don’t fall from the sky, they come from Nigerian parents, homes, churches, mosques, schools, universities, businesses and they are elected by Nigerians. It is the best we have to offer. If you have selfish, ignorant citizens, you are going to have selfish, ignorant leaders. Nigeria is in a conceptual crisis: there is a potpourri of country, state and nation. A country is a territory; it is not necessarily a nation. On the other hand, a nation is an association of peoples; it captures diversity. They are captured and identified by their shared core values, on the strength of which they establish a…