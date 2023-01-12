Northeast APC expresses concern over gale of defection from party, tasks Shettima

Weeks to the next general elections, All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful from the North East have expressed concern over the gale of defection from the party to the opposition People’s Democratic Party.

The ruling party members operating under the platform, Northeast APC Youth Forum, raised the alarm in a press statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Chairman of the Forum, Honourable Shaibu Baffa Tilde, specifically mentioned Taraba, Bauchi and Borno the home state of…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

