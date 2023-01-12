UBE: N2bn counterpart fund paid to UBEC in 4 years — Niger govt

THE Niger State government has disclosed that it paid a total of N2 billion as counterpart funds to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in Abuja from 2019 to date to access the Federal Government matching grant for effective and efficient implementation of the Universal Basic Education in the state.

Chairman of the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Mr Saidu Ibrahim, made this known while addressing journalists in Minna, saying that “this has helped in the delivery of more and effective service in the state.”

Speaking on enrollment, he revealed that a total of 224,879 out-of-school children consisting of pupils and students have so far returned…