UPDATED: DSS arrests Doyin Okupe at Lagos airport

By Leon Usigbe, Shola Adekola and Sikiru Obarayese

Former Director General of the Labour Party (LP), Presidential Campaign, Doyin Okupe, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) in Lagos on Thursday.

Recall that Okupe resigned from his post as the head of the Peter Obi campaign.

It was gathered that he was picked up at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Mohammed Airport while trying to board an international flight to London.

A terse statement issued on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said: “Doyin Okupe was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos this morning at the…