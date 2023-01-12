Wamakko tasks APC supporters on PVC collection

Former Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has called on all APC supporters who are eligible to vote to ensure they collect their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) ahead of the general elections.

Senator Wamakko, who represents Sokoto north senatorial district stated this on Thursday at his Gawon Nama residence shortly after returning from Abuja on an official engagement.

Wamakko said, “Currently, INEC is distributing the card for those who registered during the previous registration exercise across the country.

“You can vote the APC candidates if you have PVCs, otherwise, your support to the party is…