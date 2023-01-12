Wike chides LG boss over construction of rural roads

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike has chided the Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Mr Benjamin Eke for requesting the state government to construct the road in Ward 10 in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

He said there was no basis for the request since the state government does not tamper with funds accruing to the local councils from the federation account.

Speaking on Thursday at the Odiemudie Junction by Akoh Mini Central where he flagged off the construction of Odiemudie Road in Ahoada East Local Government Area Wike said it was unconscionable for any local government chairman not to construct roads in the rural areas.

The Governor, who was Obio-Akpor Local…