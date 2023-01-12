Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art: The Beauties that Represent Our Enigmatic Continent

People have different qualifications for art: some say it is therapeutic; others say it is inspirational; there are, of course, those who see it as educational. To Prince Shyllon, art is indeed all of these things, as documented in the impressive Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art based in Pan-Atlantic University (https://museum.pau.edu.ng). However, art’s ability to heal, educate, and inspire is summed up in one of its biggest qualities—the ability to trigger, foster, and sustain peace and amity. Art has a historical precedence of rebuilding smoldering rubbles and reaffirming commitments to world peace. France’s gracious gifting of the Statue of Liberty to the United States is a…