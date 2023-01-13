FG attributes healthcare failure to mass exodus of doctors 

“Nigeria is producing about 3,000 doctors every year from our universities, about 800 return from overseas, and about 1,000 are going out. So, in reality, there is a net balance of doctors, but the employment rare is not commensurate.”

The Federal Government has attributed Nigeria’s healthcare sector failure to the mass exodus of the most knowledgeable and highly trained doctors, nurses, and pharmacists from the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire disclosed this at the President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard in the health sector organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in Abuja.

