Gov Abiodun, Ado-Bayero, Marwa, others for Forbes Award

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Chairman of Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), General Buba Marwa (Rtd.), Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi, as well as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha will be conferred with Forbes Award on Friday.

While Governor Abiodun will receive Forbes Best of Africa, Governor of Industrial Revolution, Ado-Bayero will be honoured with the Most Outstanding Traditional Ruler Award; General Marwa Health Safety Award of Excellence, while Abdullahi will receive the Outstanding Corporate…