Lagos man sets self ablaze in Ondo

A 50-year-old man, Ojo Ogundeji has reportedly set himself and his father’s house ablaze in Odojomu in Oloruntedo area of Ondo town, in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the deceased who came from Lagos for the Christmas and new year celebrations locked himself inside the house before setting himself on fire.

According to an eye witness, who said the deceased had complained about being mocked about his living and financial conditions but he was consoled by his family members.

He, however, explained that Ogundeji shut himself inside a room for some period of time before coming out to set his clothes on fire and returned to the room.

The witness…