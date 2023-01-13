Makinde’s citizen-driven case for continuity in Oyo

Since the campaign train of the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, hit town, it has been a festival of joy around Oyo State.

The governor has been to Ogbomoso, Ahoro Dada, Olokoto, Tewure and Ikoyi-Ile, Igbo-Ora Iresa Adu, Iresa Apa, Oko, Odo Oba and Ajaawa communities of Surulere and Ogo-Oluwa local government areas, among others, and the rallies and endorsements have been mind-blowing, with citizens lauding his pro-people approach to governance.

He is on campaign but is being decorated with titles, including the student-conferred Deserving Authority of Oyo State and the Atayese of Ibarapaland conferred on him and his wife in Igbo-Ora.

Mammoth crowds chant his name to the high…