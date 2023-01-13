MURIC cautions youths against ‘japa’ syndrome

THE Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has cautioned Nigerian youths against mass exodus to other countries, now known as ‘japa’ syndrome.

The group, in a statement by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said Nigeria is better in many ways than those countries which seem to attract the youth. It also warns Nigerians to stop condemning their country.

The statement reads in part: “We are greatly disturbed by what is now called the ‘japa’ syndrome. This is a phenomenon that signifies mass exodus of skilled men and women, particularly youths, from Nigeria to Europe and America for greener pastures. This practice is harmful to our country.

“Nigerians should stop thinking…