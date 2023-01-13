Nobody can rig election again in Nigeria —APC’s Akeredolu

“It has become more difficult now, because whether we like it or not, INEC has improved on…

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo on Friday said with the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the electoral system, election will be very difficult to rig.

Akeredolu stated this while playing host to the retiring Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Mr Rufus Akeju, described the BVAS as a laudable development in the nation’s electoral process.

The governor who commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…