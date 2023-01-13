Ogheye floating market: The awe in Delta’s creeks

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA writes on the recently-inaugurated Ogheye ultra-modern floating market in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Conceived by the administration of Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, Okowa’s predecessor, but fully started in 2019, the Ogheye Ultra-Modern Floating Market, worth N4.2 billion, was captured in the 2020 state budget according to Fred Martins, member representing Warri North Constituency, Delta State House of Assembly, during a visit to the leadership of the Warri North Local Government Area in Koko, sometimes in 2019.

The state-of-the-art project, which is expected to positively impact the economy of the communities in the local government…