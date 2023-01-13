One killed, property destroyed in Kwara clash

Kwara state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed death of a farmer in a communal clash that erupted in Eshijiko community, Pada district of Pategi local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the farmer, Usman Baba, was reportedly killed while another herder injured in a communal clash between the Fulanis and locals in the community on Sunday.

According to sources, the affected settlement had been in existence for more than 47 years while residents had been relating peacefully among themselves without any fracas.

It was also gathered that the incident had made Fulani residents in the area to flee the community in fear of a…