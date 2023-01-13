Police rescue 3 teenage girls trafficked to Lagos for prostitution

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have rescued three teenagers who were lured into prostitution in the Ikorodu area of the state after being allegedly transported from Akwa Ibom under the guise of employment.

The girls, who were all brought to Lagos from Akwa Ibom State were starved for some days to force them into prostitution.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to Tribune Online by the spokesperson of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to Hundeyin, the victims were rescued by policemen, who are attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) during an attempt to flee from their slave mistress

He said, “Officers of…