Social Nation Africa, Mansa Musik Group partner AFRIMA for eighth edition in Senegal

AS all hands continue to be on deck to stimulate Africa’s creative economy, foremost industry players Social Nation Africa, alongside sister organisation Mansa Musik Group, has struck a strategic partnership with the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) ahead of its much anticipated eighth edition aka ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal this weekend.

As part of their efforts to help bridge the gaps that prevent a rapid development of Africa’s creative industry, the pan-African organisation, with its home base in Cape Verde, is supporting the AFRIMA project with key human and financial resources to help achieve its objectives.

Noting that its support towards…