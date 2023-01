Spain honours late Nigerian envoy, Demola Seriki

The Kingdom of Spain has given a Posthumous Award to former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Ademola Seriki, who died late last year while serving as Nigerian Envoy to the Kingdom.

The Civil Merit Award was delivered to the family of the deceased diplomat by the Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Álvares, in Abuja on Thursday.

The wife of the late envoy, Mrs Wosilat Seriki, and his son, Wale Seriki, received the Award on behalf of the family.

The Spanish Minister was in Nigeria as part of the efforts to deepen bilateral relations with Nigeria on issues of security, renewable energy, agriculture, maritime security,…