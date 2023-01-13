Trio of Asiwaju, Atiku, Peter have nothing to offer

”when people on 25th February elect a president, what are they electing a president based on when they have not heard anyone speak critically to all the issues?”

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, said in a political interview that the trio Asiwaju, Atiku, and Peter have nothing to offer in the forthcoming election.

Kachikwu said the three famous opponents, Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter of the Labour party had one time or the other held political offices in the country and nothing came out of…