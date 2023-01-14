10 dead in auto crash in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

“Ten people have been reported dead in an auto crash involving a Mack Truck and a Toyota Hiace bus in the Oniworo area on the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway on Saturday morning.”

Ten people have been reported dead in an auto crash involving a Mack Truck and a Toyota Hiace bus in the Oniworo area on the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway on Saturday morning.

The accident was confirmed by the Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta.

Tribune Online gathered that the accident happened in the early hours of the day, at about 4.30 am.

It was…