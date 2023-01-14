Assassins attack CUPP Spokesman, kill uncle, 2 other persons, houses, cars burnt

The Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP, Barr. Ikenga Ugochunyere has being attacked by a suspected assassins in his country home, Akokwa in Ideator North Local Government Area of Imo State.

During the attack, Ikenga’s uncle and two other persons whose identities was not disclosed was killed.

The assassinators had stormed the house of PDP candidate for Federal House of Representative for Ideator North and South Federal Constituency to kill him but because of the resistance of the security forces attached to him, they could not get to him.

They resorted to killing his uncle and two others as well as burning many houses and cars in his compound.

When…