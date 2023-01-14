Countdown to 2023: A pause for Atiku

Atiku Abubakar is not a new name in the Nigerian political milieu. Unlike all his opponents in the forthcoming presidential election, he has been holding critical political positions since late 1980s. This stands him out as the most experienced and versatile presidential candidate in the election.

In 1989, he was elected the National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Front of Nigeria and won a seat to represent his constituency at the Constituent Assembly. In 1993, he contested the presidential primaries of the Social Democratic Party, playing a positive role in the democratic struggles that followed after the botched political transition.

In 1998, Abubakar joined the Peoples…