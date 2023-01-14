Court orders CBN to freeze Polaris bank account over N2.16bn debt

Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye of the Federal High Court, Akure, on Friday asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze the account of Polaris Bank over a N2.16 billion debt.

The judge granted the garnishee order while ruling on an application filed by the Ondo State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye.

In the judgment delivered in suit No AK/75/2017, Polaris Bank was held liable for mismanaging the account of the Ondo State’s ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs.

The trial court held that the bank made unlawful deductions from the government account and ordered…