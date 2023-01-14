Eight die in Abia road accident

Eight passengers travelling in an 18-seater bus have lost their lives in a fatal accident that occurred in Abia State.

Several other passengers were also injured in the accident but were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The road accident which occurred near Umuikaa junction along the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt expressway involved a white commercial bus belonging to Egbon Investment Transport LTD.

An eyewitness, Mrs Cherechi Ahaiwe, who spoke on the incident, said the accident happened at about 7:00 am when the bus crashed into a parked truck along the expressway.

The eyewitness narrated that the accident may have been caused by poor visibility on the part of the bus driver who was…