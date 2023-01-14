Fatal crash claims 5 lives, others injured in Bauchi

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of five people in a multiple fatal crash that occurred on Saturday, 14th January 2023.

The fatal crash according to Zebra 45, RS 12.12 Darazo Unit of Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) occurred at Kili village, Km 9 from the Base of Zebra 45 in Darazo on the Darazo – Kari Federal Highway.

Report of the Road Traffic Crash (RTC) indicated that it happened at 0137hrs while the FRSC was called at 0140hrs taking the personnel 9 minutes to arrive at the scene at…