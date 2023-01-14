How measles vaccination prevents deafness, blindness in children

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have warned of a “perfect storm” of conditions for measles outbreaks, as measles cases increased by 79 per cent in the first two months of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

But amid the current resurgence of measles, many people may still believe it’s a harmless, transient disease. They think of measles as just a little rash and fever that clears up in a few days. Also, they don’t see the need for children takes booster doses of the measles vaccine to further boost their immunity against the viral infection when exposed.

The measles vaccine is frequently given as part of a…