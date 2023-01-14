Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ tops list of most watched movies on Netflix Naija in 2022

Kunle Afoloyan’s ‘Anikulapo’ is officially the most watched movie on Netflix in Nigeria in 2022, according to the popular streaming data provider, FlixPatrol.

This is considered a huge feat in the Nigerian movie industry. Given that the Nigerian epic fantasy film Anikulapo surpassed huge international projects like ‘RRR’ and ‘Adam Project’ to secure the top spot on the world’s leading streaming entertainment service provider; considering both movies were released in March while the Nigerian movie was released in September 30, 2022.This is hardly surprising considering that the Netflix original debuted to rave reviews and quickly became the most watched non-English…