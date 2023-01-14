‘My husband never stopped beating me despite helping to pay his debts from gambling’

The marriage between by a couple, Mariam Olalekan and Ibrahim Olalekan, has been dissolved by Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, on the grounds of irresponsibility, neglect and constant fight.

Mariam, who dragged her husband to court stated that she was no longer interested in the marriage and the court should put a stop to it.

Ibrahim refused to enter an appearance and hence Mariam opened her case.

Mariam, in her evidence, said, “My husband is a gambler and has succeeded in ruining me.

“As at today, I have nothing to show for my hard labour.

“I have spent all my resources offsetting the debts my husband acquired from making bets and now finds it…