Ondo Assembly appeals High Court judgement reinstating Deputy Speaker

Following the ruling of an Akure High Court, reinstating the embattled Deputy Speaker of the Ondo House of Assembly, Hon. Iroju Ogundeji, the leader of the House on Friday, appealed the judgement of the Court.

The leadership of the State House of Assembly who filed the Stay of Execution said the development became necessary after consultations with its counsels.

Speaking, the Spokesman of the Assembly, Hon. Olugbenga Omole said the House has filled a stay of execution order on the judgement after consultations with its counsels.

Omole said that “Ondo State House of Assembly will continue to conduct its business in line with global best practices based on the rule of law, strict…