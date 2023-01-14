Police arrest three human traffickers with 41 children in Kwara

Kwara state Police command on Saturday in Okolowo, a surburb of Ilorin, the state capital, arrested three suspected human traffickers and rescued 41 children from them.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Okasanmi Ajayi, on behalf of the state commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, said that the suspected human traffickers were arrested at about 4:00 am on Saturday along the Okolowo expressway, Ilorin.

The statement said that a detachment of policemen on special security assignment intercepted the trio of Musa Ayuba, 44, Jeremiah Muda, 35, and Luka Ayuba, 37, all of Bangi village via Kotangora, Niger State, with 41 young boys and girls (22 boys and 19 girls)…