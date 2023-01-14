Police rescue 30 kidnapped victims in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Police Command says it has rescued 30 persons abducted by some criminal elements in the state.

According to DSP Ramhan Nansel, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, those rescued include 20 males and 10 females.

He said the victims were rescued at Sardauna Forest in the Toto Local Government Area of the state.

He said the operation was carried out by officers and men of the command through the collaboration with Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group of Toto LGA.

The command spokesperson said the victims have since been reunited with their families after undergoing medical examination and treatment.

“On 12/1/2023, information was received that suspected kidnappers…