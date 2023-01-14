PVC and a vote of an idiot

SOMEWHERE in a WhatsApp group, there is a material that could appropriately be entitled: “The Power of the Vote of an Idiot.” There is no defining what an idiot is here. Everyone should define his own idiot. The short material by Mr. Tony Dele Ologun is very apt. It ordinarily would need no form of explanation, but when it is read with insight about our bumbling Nigeria, it heightened the need for digestion and humility. When a man swallows humility his shoulders would be lowered. His haughtiness and high-handedness are defeated. But an idiot is not humble. He is usually humbled. He is haughty and displays it. The concept of an idiot fits into an admonition our Primary Six…