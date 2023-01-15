Al-Shabaab militants attack key Somali towns day after President Mohamud called them ‘bedbugs’, kill 15

Not less than 15 people have been confirmed killed and over 50 injured in three separate bombings, in a strategic Somali town at Central Hirshabelle state, carried out by the al-Shabaab militants a day after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called them “bedbugs.”

The Somali authorities said the simultaneous attacks on Saturday occured in Bulobarde town, kilometres north of Mogadishu, where suicide car bomb killed 11 people.

“A suicide bomber driving an SUV vehicle laden with explosives came under fire from security forces before reaching his goal, but detonated explosives near a police station and the base of the African Union peacekeepers from Djibouti,” the statement…