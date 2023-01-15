Between Burna Boy and female soldier

Grammy Award-winning singer Burna Boy has revealed how he almost asked out a lady he met Thursday when he stepped out in town days back.

The singer broke up with her UK-based rapper girlfriend, Stefflon Don and appeared to have moved on from the once celebrated relationship.

But in what looked like a search for another woman, Burna Boy said he stepped out Thursday and met a lady who instantly drew his attention and captured his heart.

While Burna Boy may have conquered stages across the globe with his music and penetrated hearts with his songs, the same couldn’t be said about his ability to speak to a lady, particularly as the lady.

Turned out to be a beautiful female soldier…