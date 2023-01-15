CAN is still firmly against Muslim/Muslim or any same faith ticket — Reverend Panya

The National Vice-President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), who is also the President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Reverend Dr. Stephen Baba Panya, speaks in this interview with ISAAC SHOBAYO on the forthcoming general election, expectations of Nigerians, insecurity, and other issues.

By February 25th of this year, Nigerians will go to the polls to elect their president and members of the National Assembly. What are your expectations?

No one can predict with certainty who the winner of the presidency of this country will be; it is going to be a close contest. But there are two determinant factors and we believe that the will of God will prevail at…