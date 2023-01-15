China marks Lunar New Year, reiterates commitment to strengthen tie with Nigeria

The People’s Republic of China, marked the Lunar New Year of Rabbit in Nigeria as it also reiterated commitments to strengthen its bilateral relations with Nigeria for common developmental goals.

The Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun emphasized that people-to-people exchanges between the two countries had bridged cultural differences and fostered a sense of community and harmony.

Jianchun explained that the celebration would help the Chinese community in Nigeria to mark the upcoming Spring Festival and offer an opportunity for Nigerian people to understand Chinese culture.

“This is one part two of the celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year. And the second also…