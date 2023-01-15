Economic Objectives (II) – Tribune Online

In the third of its three rules of finance, Beveridge prefers raising the funds required by taxation rather than by borrowing. He has two reasons for his preference.

Borrowing would encourage a sense of financial irresponsibility on the part of the Government of the day; it would also enhance the income of the rentier class whose slow but sure euthanasia both he and Keynes would like to see. In pages 192 and 193 of The People’s Republic, I have advocated the abolition of interest and the legal elimination of the rentier class. It follows, therefore, that I do not at all share Beveridge’s preference.

This parting of the ways is necessitated by our different approaches to the…