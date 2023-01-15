I feel blessed being the biggest artiste to come out of Benin —Rema

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has disclosed that being a successful singer at his age comes with a lot of pressure.

Rema, who is rated as one Nigeria’s finest music exports to the world, has continued to raise his game and hold his place in the music industry.

One of his hit songs, Calm Down, thrilled football spectators at the just concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar as the singer’s profile rose even higher

Speaking with Notjustok platform and monitored by R, the singer talked about the pressure he faces being one of the most talked about artistes in Africa, Rema who made a transition from gospel to secular music, said switching from Afrobeats to hip…