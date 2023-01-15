Meet BBNaija Housemates in ‘BBTitans’ edition

These housemates are from different backgrounds and it be will interesting to see how they

Africa’s largest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) begins Sunday, January 15 with the unveiling of 2O housemates who will be battling and competing for the ultimate prize of $100,000 worth of gifts.

These housemates are from different backgrounds and it will be interesting to see how they interact and stay together in one house for the next 72 days.

Here are the 20 housemates who will be keeping you all glued to your TV screens in the next 10 weeks.

