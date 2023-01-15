Still on the OBJ letter to Nigerian youths

I have deliberately elected not to comment frontally on former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s New Year letter to Nigerian youths, of all segments of Nigeria’s population, because the writer behaves like Satan preaching Christ to unbelievers! I think that is why many have chosen to allude to the dichotomy between the message and the messenger or the baby and the bathwater. And it reminds me of William Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice”. Antonio, while negotiating with the irredeemably cruel and wicked Shylock for Bassanio’s loan, had warned: Mark you this, Bassanio/ The devil can cite Scripture for his purpose/an evil soul producing holy witness/Is like a villain with a…