Trust my husband with Nigeria, he means well, Atiku’s wife begs

Wife of the Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hajiya Titi Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to entrust Nigeria into the hands of her husband as the next President of the country.

She further urged Nigerian electorate not to doubt the capacity of her husband to repositioning the country positively if elected as President having tried as the Vice President to the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo for 8 years.

Abubakar was addressing women in Bauchi on Saturday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium during the distribution of empowerment items to over 3000 women in Bauchi, provided by the First Lady of the State, Hajiya Dr. Aisha Bala…