We are greatful to governor Soludo – Kanu’s family react to calls for his release

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the call for the Biafra agitator by the Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo.

Kanu’s younger brother, Kanunta Kanu said the family is grateful to Soludo for the call.

Recall that Soludo had called for the immediate and unconditional release of the IPOB leader.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that governor Soludo said he was ready to stand as a surety for the Biafra agitator if he is released to him, should the Federal Government find it difficult to release him unconditionally.

The governor spoke during…